Warrington Town 2 Morecambe 0: Defeat in first pre-season match

Morecambe suffered defeat at Warrington Town as they finally got their pre-season campaign underway on Saturday.
By Gavin Browne
Published 16th Jul 2023, 16:56 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 16:57 BST

Derek Adams’ players lost 2-0 thanks to goals in each half from Jordan Buckley and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts at Cantilever Park.

It was the Shrimps’ first outing in preparation for the new League Two season, having cancelled their trip to Workington AFC the previous midweek.

In contrast, it was Warrington’s fourth pre-season match following wins over Prescot Cables and City of Liverpool, as well as a narrow loss against Accrington Stanley.

Michael Mellon started up front for Morecambe at Warrington Town on Saturday Picture: Michael WilliamsonMichael Mellon started up front for Morecambe at Warrington Town on Saturday Picture: Michael Williamson
Michael Mellon started up front for Morecambe at Warrington Town on Saturday Picture: Michael Williamson
All of Morecambe’s summer arrivals featured, while the bench included four trialists as well as youngsters Cameron Rooney and Lennon Dobson.

Although the Shrimps were without the services of Donald Love and Jake Taylor, they began in promising fashion.

Jordan Slew forced a good save from Warrington keeper Dan Atherton before Michael Mellon headed over.

At the other end, Adam Smith kept out a Buckley header before Warrington took the lead on 25 minutes.

Matty McDonald dispossessed one of the Shrimps’ new arrivals, JJ McKiernan, before moving forward.

He laid off the ball to Buckley, who calmly fired across Smith and into the net via the keeper’s right-hand post.

Jay Harris shot off target and also saw another effort held by Smith, while Mellon volleyed straight at Atherton and Yann Songo’o fired over for the Shrimps as half-time approached.

The second period opened with Tom Hannigan heading over for Warrington, who then doubled their advantage on 52 minutes.

Harris won back possession and found Buckley-Ricketts, who netted with the aid of a deflection.

Both keepers were called into action as the midway point of the half arrived, Morecambe’s Stuart Moore denying Buckley-Ricketts before one of the Shrimps’ trialists was thwarted by Atherton.

Warrington’s Bohan Dixon and Luke Duffy sent efforts off target as they came the nearer to scoring again.

There was still time for McDonald to shoot over as Morecambe now prepare for Tuesday’s trip to Southport, followed by Saturday’s match at Burscough.

Warrington Town: Atherton, Duggan, White, Hannigan, Trialist, Harris, Woods, Williams, Buckley, McDonald, Buckley-Ricketts. Subs: Amis, Gumbs, Duffy, Walker, Dixon, Trialist.

Morecambe: A Smith, Senior, Melbourne, Bedeau, Rawson, Stokes, Slew, Songo’o, Mellon, McKiernan, C Smith. Subs: Mayor, Moore, Brown, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Rooney, Dobson.

Attendance: 573.

