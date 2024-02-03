Warrington Town 2, Chorley 1: Lacklustre Magpies drop out play-offs after loss to Town
Town once again showed their capacity to turn defence into attack with impressive speed but also defended compactly when Chorley’s neat approach play posed problems particularly in the second half.
Warrington manager Mark Beesley offered a glowing post-match report: "I thought it was a great game and I’m delighted we have come out on top against a good Chorley team.”
Andy Preece, however, was less impressed by his team’s showing: "That performance just wasn’t us. It was unacceptable and so lacklustre, coming after the terrific win over Alfreton in midweek.”
There was an early escape for the Magpies when Bohan Dixon threaded an inviting pass through to Isaac Buckley-Ricketts who lobbed keeper Max Dearnley only for the ball to bounce off the bar.
Chorley recovered from a slow start to grow into the game and home keeper Dan Atherton had to rush from goal to deny Carlton Ubaezuonu who had been sent clear.
The Magpies had their best spell after the restart but their attempts on goal did not really stretch Atherton, apart from a Frankie Maguire effort which the keeper did very well to keep out.
Warrington made the breakthrough after 79 minutes. Connor Woods on the counter coolly worked himself an opening before curling a superb shot into the top corner.
Six minutes later Town went two up, Woods this time the provider. He released Buckley-Ricketts who showed great composure in rounding Dearnley to finish into the empty net.
Within two minutes, however, Chorley were back in the game, substitute Ollie Shenton sweeping the ball past Atherton. But the home side held on, surviving one last chance for Chorley when Jack Hazlehurst fired a decent effort just wide of the post.
The defeat cost the Magpies their play-offs’ slot as they slipped to eighth, leading a clutch of clubs, now including Warrington, on 47 points. T
hey have the chance to regain their place in the promotion-mix when they host relegation-threatened Gloucester City on Tuesday.
CHORLEY : Dearnley, Henley (Shenton 83), Ellis, Wilson, Nolan (Whitehouse 83), Blakeman (Smith 57), Calveley, Hazlehurst, Maguire, Johnson, Ubaezuonu. Unused subs. Horbury, Drench.