Warrington Town 1 Chorley 1: Goals at opening and close of game saw the points shared

The Magpies had to settle for a point as a late, late goal cost them victory.

Chorley were left shell-shocked after a 98th-minute equaliser from Andy White pegged them back to a level game after Mark Ellis opened the scoring for Andy Preece's side inside the opening 90 seconds of the game.

Adam Blakeman's long-throw after a minute caused chaos; Harvey Smith found space to take it down, to then find Ellis, who fired in for his 11th goal of the campaign.

Paul Carden's side looked to respond quickly and Matty McDonald arguably should have scored minutes later, firing his effort wide after an initial counter-attack.

Mark Ellis celebrates his early strike (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Chorley were denied not once, twice, but three times by Dan Atherton in goal before half-time; firstly, from Ellis following a long-throw and then shots from Dubem Eze and Adam Henley.

The second half started in the worst possible fashion for Preece's side, Joe Nolan given his marching orders with a second yellow card after catching his man while attempting to win the ball.

Smith went close from a Blakeman corner before it became 10 versus 10, Bohan Dixon shown a straight-red card after an awful challenge on Mike Calveley.

Warrington continued to grow into the game the more it went on; Chorley made changes and had Blakeman to thank as he cleared Rodwell-Grant's effort off the line with six minutes to go.

An additional 10 minutes were added at the end of the game, much to the surprise of everyone and it was to be the hosts who reaped the rewards from it, White bundling the ball home from close range to earn Carden's side a point.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Henley, Smith, Ellis, Blakeman, Nolan, Calveley, Clarke (Carr 70), Eze (Horbury 50), Touray (Sampson 78, Birchall 96), Hall (Moore 85).

