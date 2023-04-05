Despite going ahead in the first half through Rudy Misambo, City had their lead overturned by Mo Touray and Osebi Abadaki who scored either side of the break, and were then reduced to 10 men during their pursuit of an equaliser which was ultimately in vain.

The hosts started brightly before Lancaster hit back with chances of their own, one for Nic Evangelinos which was saved well by Luke Pilling, then another from the consequent corner which was redirected goalwards and prompted claims that it had crossed the line.

The officials didn’t see it that way, though, and the score temporarily remained 0-0.

Niall Cowperthwaite was red-carded against Warrington Rylands (photo: Phil Dawson)

It wasn’t too long before Lancaster found their goalscorer – Rudy Misambo with his second in Dolly Blue, the centre-back meeting Sam Bailey’s long throw-in with a header beyond Pilling in Rylands’ goal.

But City’s lead was unfortunately short-lived, as recent arrival to Gorsey Lane, Touray, found himself opposite Sam Waller from 18 yards. Joe Adams had been fouled on the byline in the box, resulting in the spot-kick a few minutes before half time.

Touray made no mistake in converting it, opting for the opposite corner to Waller.

After the break, Lancaster put some initial pressure on Rylands with a spell of threatening, controlled football but couldn’t create too much to threaten Pilling, other than a dangerous free-kick from Sam Bailey, and the hosts grew back into the game, eventually setting up the decisive action.