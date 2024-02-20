Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First-half goals from Ross Tierney and Jamille Matt, followed by a third from Emmanuel Adegboyega after the break, saw the Saddlers secure three points and earn revenge for an opening day defeat against the Shrimps.

Boss Ged Brannan made two changes from the team that drew with AFC Wimbledon last weekend, Jordan Slew starting up front in place of the injured Ged Garner and Joe Adams returning from illness to take the place of Yann Songo’o.

Brannan saw his side start well with Julian Larsson’s cross flashing across the six-yard box and Charlie Brown seeing the first of many shots blocked by an excellent Walsall defence.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan saw his players beaten by Walsall on Tuesday night Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The hosts produced their first moment of threat on 12 minutes when Archie Mair was forced to tip over Isaac Hutchinson’s 20-yard drive at full stretch.

However, the Shrimps’ keeper could do nothing to prevent Walsall’s opener a minute later.

Hutchinson again had space to send in a shot that was blocked, only for the ball to reach Tierney who found the bottom corner of the Morecambe goal from 12 yards.

The Saddlers doubled their lead 16 minutes later after some poor Morecambe defending.

Josh Gordon showed greater desire than Jacob Bedeau to keep the ball in play and he was rewarded as his cross was bundled home at full stretch by Matt.

Morecambe continued to press with Slew seeing a shot deflected inches wide and Adams being denied by another fine Walsall block.

The second half started with the Shrimps searching for a way back into the game but they gave away the sloppiest of third goals on 65 minutes.

Their defence stood still as Matt received the ball in the box on the left-hand side.

His shot hit the post but rebounded perfectly for Adegboyega to score from close range.

Walsall: Smith, Okagbue, Adegboyega, Allen, Knowles (Foulkes 86), Hutchinson, Comley (Stirk 61), Tierney (Earing 61), L Gordon, Matt (Fall 77), J Gordon (James-Taylor 77). Subs not used: Evans, Riley.

Morecambe: Mair, Tutonda, Bedeau, Adams, Larsson (C Smith 66), Senior, Stokes (Rawson 83), Taylor (Edwards 56), Slew (Melbourne 83), Brown, Khumbeni. Subs not used: A Smith, Songo’o, Harrack.

Referee: Carl Brook.