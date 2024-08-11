Walsall 1, Morecambe 0: Narrow loss for Shrimps in frustrating opener

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Morecambe kicked off the new season with a narrow defeat to Walsall at the Bescot Stadium.

​Taylor Allen scored the only goal of the game in the 21st minute with a fine effort from the edge of the area and Morecambe rarely looked like threatening that lead on a frustrating afternoon.

Derek Adams named seven debutants in his first competitive game since returning to the Shrimps and it is clear things will take time to gel.

Walsall started the game at a frantic pace and pressed the Morecambe defence from the start and thought they had taken the lead after just three minutes when Jamille Matt bundled home Josh Gordon's cross but saw his effort ruled out for offside.

The home side continued to look the sharper side and it came as no surprise when they took the lead when Allen received the ball on the edge of the area and produced a fierce low shot that beat Stuart Moore low to his left.

Walsall went close to adding a second in the closing stages of the half as Charlie Lakin looked to fire past Moore from just inside the box only for George Ray to produce a superb covering block.

Morecambe's only threatening moment of a disjointed first period came with a late Gwion Edwards cross that was well held by Tommy Simkin.

The second half started with Edwards letting fly with a half volley from 20 yards out that flew over the Walsall bar but unfortunately efforts near the target were few and far between after that.

Walsall looked content to let Morecambe have the ball and attack on the break which made for few opportunities.

The Saddlers first chance of the second period came on the hour mark as Connor Barrett broke through a number of Morecambe challenges to try his luck with his weaker left foot but Moore saved well at full stretch.

Home defender Priestley Farquharson threatened a second when he got onto the end of a left wing corner but Morecambe substitute Jordan Slew did enough to put him off at the far post.

It was Slew then who created, but wasted, Morecambe's best chance of the game deep into injury time as he forced his way into the area but blasted horribly wide from the angle with an effort that summed up Morecambe's frustrating afternoon..

Walsall: Simkin, Barrett (Okagbue 76), Gordon, McEntee, Farquaharson, Lakin (Earing 67), Matt (Adomah 46), Gordon, Allen, Jellis, Stirk.

Subs not used: Hornby, Williams, Thomas, Weir.

Booked: Gordon, Adomah.

Morecambe: Moore, Hendrie (Millen 79), Stott, Ray (Songo'o 45), Tutonda, Edwards (Angol 63), Macadam, Hope (Slew 63), Harrack (White 46), Tollitt, Jones.

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Lewis.

Ref: J Durkin.

Attendance: 5,266 (277).