VIDEO: Chorley FC boss Jamie Vermiglio delighted to see his side clinch promotion to the National League.

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio was delighted to see his side clinch promotion to the National League.

The Magpies beat Spennymoor Town 4-3 on penalties in front of 3,500 at Victory Park in the National League North play-off final on Sunday.

Keeper Matty Urwin was the hero as he pulled off three stops to guide the Magpies through, after Alex Newby and Louis Almond had missed their spot-kicks.

Courtney Meppen-Walter, Josh O’Keefe, Marcus Carver and Elliot Newby scored Chorley’s penalties.

The Magpies looked to have won it in extra time when Scott Leather headed home in the 102nd minute.

But Glen Taylor levelled three minutes later.

And Vermiglio spoke of his pride as his side, who missed out on the title by one point, followed Stockport in clinching promotion from the National League North.

