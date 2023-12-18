Morecambe boss Ged Brannan dedicated his side’s superb 5-0 victory at Doncaster Rovers to his absent assistant, John McMahon.

The Shrimps had announced at the end of last week that McMahon would be missing for a period of time after undergoing surgery.

Despite McMahon’s absence from matters, Brannan’s players gained a first league win for the new boss on Saturday.

Michael Mellon scored twice with Eli King, Jacob Bedeau and David Tutonda also finding the net in South Yorkshire.

Morecambe assistant manager John McMahon Picture: Adrian Dennis/Getty Images

Victory lifted the Shrimps to eighth in the League Two table, one point adrift of a play-off place, and Brannan said their performance was for McMahon.

He joked: “He’s been on the phone to me all the time and I’ve had to tell him to stop ringing me and turn his telly off.

“He said there wasn’t a chance of that and I know he would be delighted with the win and all the lads have given that one for him today.”

Next up for Morecambe is their final home game of the year on Saturday, when MK Dons visit the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

As well as the five goals and three points, the Shrimps could also reflect on a second clean sheet in three.

Talking about the victory, Brannan said: “It’s such a relief to get a first league win.

“It was fantastic and I was just made up with the way the lads played.

“The passing today was unbelievable. Everyone was comfortable on the ball and wanted it.