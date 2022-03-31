Victory over league leaders Buxton could set up Lancaster City play-off charge

That is the view of boss Mark Fell although he admits it will take a remarkable sequence of results to see his men secure a top five slot in the NPL Premier Division.

The Dolly Blues are building up a real head of steam having collected 13 points from 15, including four successive victories.

But it would appear the superb run has come too late in the day to secure a play-off place.

Liam Brockbank in action against Nantwich Town (photo:Phil Dawson)

City are in 10th spot, six points outside the play-offs with just five games left to play.

However, Fell - who watched his men defeat in-form Nantwich Town 1-0 at Giant Axe at at the weekend - believes a win away at the title contenders this weekend would give City the impetus to go and win their final four games.

Whether that would be enough nobody knows, but stranger things have happened in football.

"If we beat Buxton this weekend, it is on.” said Fell. “There is a real chance that it could happen.

"If we don’t beat Buxton then we will have to win all four of our remaining games and hope a lot of other results go our way.

"I think the magnitude of the game and because of who we are playing, the momentum and confidence we will get if we beat them, it will give us an excellent chance."

Fell believes his men are in a great place to take on Buxton who hold a two-point advantage over second-placed South Shields.

"I think the lads believe they can win,” he said. “You just have to look at them in the dressing room.

"They have got the bit between their teeth and I just feel like we have got that confidence running through us. Our win over Nantwich was one of those games which reminded me of a couple of seasons ago when we were up there, we were winning those tight games.

"We’d get our noses in front and we would be okay. That is sort of where we are at now.

"If we get the first goal on Saturday then I think we will believe we can go on, be structured and win.

"They are a top class team. You look at their team sheet, there is so much Football League and National League experience, but I think they will be wary of us.”