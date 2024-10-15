Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe assistant boss Danny Grainger says they need to build upon their first league win of the season ahead of this weekend’s clash with MK Dons.

Last Saturday saw Derek Adams’ players pick up their first league win since April with a 1-0 victory against Barrow AFC at Holker Street.

Ben Tollitt struck late on, giving the Shrimps three points against a Barrow team with League Two’s best home record so far this season.

Grainger says they need to take that winning mentality into the rest of the season as they seek to move up the table.

Adam Lewis created Morecambe's winner at Barrow AFC Picture: Morecambe FC

He said: “We can’t affect what has happened previously but we can affect what is in front of us, even though we are not looking too far ahead.

“The boys deserved the win at Barrow and you could see how much it meant to everyone with the celebrations after the game.

“I have full belief in these players and I haven’t seen too many teams that are better than us on our day.

“Myself and the manager know what we have in our dressing room.

“We know how good these players can be and I think they sometimes just need a little bit more belief in themselves.

“I am hoping that Saturday’s result will be the real springboard they need.

“We speak to all the opposing managers, no one enjoys playing against us and tells us how hard working we are.

“That is something we are proud of and something we saw on Saturday.

“The grit, hard work and determination saw us through but the quality saw us take the three points and that is what we have.”

Last Saturday’s win lifted Morecambe off the foot of the table with Carlisle United now at the bottom.

However, only five points separate Carlisle from the Dons who sit in 15th position after they were beaten by Port Vale last weekend.

Adams’ squad will be looking to improve upon the Shrimps’ poor record against this Saturday’s visitors.

January’s 2-1 win at Stadium MK was only their second victory against the Dons, who have won eight and drawn one of the clubs’ 11 meetings.

They have won their last three visits to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium for good measure, scoring 11 times in the process.