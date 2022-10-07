Vice-president of Morecambe Football club has passed away

Val Easthope had been suffering with Parkinson’s Disease and dementia over the past couple of years.

She hosted the boardroom at Christie Park for many years and was a regular at the Mazuma Stadium until a couple of seasons ago.

Her husband, Mike, was a former director of the club.

The life vice-president of Morecambe FC, Val Easthope, has passed away.

Morecambe Football Club send their sympathies to Caroline, Jonathan and Val’s wider family at this time.

Val’s funeral will be held today, Friday October 7, at 2.30pm, at St John’s Church, Draycombe Drive, Heysham then Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium at 3.30pm.

Following the service, all are invited to the Morecambe Hotel, Lord Street, Morecambe, to celebrate Val’s life and reminisce.