​Unlikely boss Robbie Savage has good temperament for management, says Brig boss Jamie Milligan

Jamie Milligan revealed he is looking forward to renewing acquaintances with Robbie Savage this weekend.

​The pair will be in opposing dugouts tomorrow at Moss Rose as Milligan’s Bamber Bridge look to delay Macclesfield’s NPL Premier Division title celebrations.

Savage – who won 39 international caps for Wales as well as making more than 500 appearances for clubs such as Leicester, Blackburn and Derby – was a player who opposing fans loved to hate

And snce hanging up his boots, he has become known for his forthright punditry on television and radio.

Manager of Macclesfield Robbie Savage (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

However, last summer at the age of 50, he took up his first-ever managerial role after being installed as the head coach of the Silkmen.

He had been on the board at Moss Rose since 2020 and was tasked last year with steering the club to promotion.

He is close to completing the task with Macclesfield 20 points clear at the top with just seven games remaining.

"I’ve played against him a few times,” said Milligan, who is a former Everton, Blackpool and Fleetwood Town player.

"I talked to him probably once a week – just to catch up with him on the league and players.

"People paint a picture of him because of what he was like as a player, but he’s not really like that as a manager. He’s quite calm and down to Earth.”