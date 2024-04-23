​Unique atmosphere of Victory Park can be crucial for Chorley in play-off encounter against Curzon Ashton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​That is the view of boss Andy Preece who is banking on a vociferous home support to aid his men in Wednesday evening’s preliminary encounter against Curzon Ashton.

The two clubs will face each other with the winners earning the right to play Brackley Town away in the semi-finals on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The omens look good for Chorley – they did the league double over The Nash, including a 4-0 home win in December.

Carlton Ubaezuonu slots home a penalty when Chorley defeated Curzon Ashton 4-0 in December (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

And in recent months, they have been close to imperious at home, winning nine out of their past 10 league games at Victory Park.

However, Curzon have certainly not scraped into the play-offs. They have been in impressive form of late, winning six and drawing three of their previous 10 games.

And Preece still remembers the FA Cup tie between the two clubs earlier in the season when Curzon progressed thank to a 2-1 victory

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s so important being at home in that first game in the play-offs,” said Preece. “It can be the one which really builds that momentum.

"But we know it’s going to be really tough against Curzon.

"They beat us comfortably in the FA Cup thanks to a great second half performance.