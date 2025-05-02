​Underdogs Magpies are entering The Iron’s den - Chorley face Scunthorpe in play-off semi

Mark Ellis wheels away after hitting the winner against King's Lynn (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

​The stage is set for Chorley to produce their best this weekend when they take on the might of Scunthorpe United.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Magpies, who defeated King’s Lynn Town 1-0 in Tuesday night’s eliminator, travel to Glanford Park in the National League North play-off semi-finals looking to upset the odds and reach the final against either Chester or Kidderminster Harriers.

Andy Preece’s men will go into the contest as firm underdogs against The Iron, who finished the normal season in second spot – two points behind champions Brackley Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scunny are, of course, a former Football League club who as recently as 2010 were playing in the Championship – the second tier of English football.

They have been averaging between three to 4,000 in terms of home attendances this season with a high of 8,274 when they hosted Chester earlier this year. A large crowd will be in attendance once more this weekend expecting the home side to swat aside Chorley’s part-timers.

However, the visitors will know their opponents will be under huge pressure to win – something which they can take advantage of.

“It does not get any tougher,” said Preece, who saw his men draw 1-1 at Scunny earlier in the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They will still be smarting (from missing out on the title). The expectation is so high that people don’t understand just what a good job Andy Butler has done there.

"It’s a pressure job, his first job as well and I think he’s done an excellent job. he’s done fantastically well.

"We will have to be at our very best. We will probably need the rub of the green but we are in there – we’ve got a chance.

"We’ve got to enjoy it, it’s a great place to play football. A greats stadium and the fans make it electric.”