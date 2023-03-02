​The veteran ace had scored both goals for Lancaster City as the Dolly Blues defeated Whitby Town 2-0 at Giant Axe.

With the game won, boss Mark Fell decided it was time to take the 42-year-old out of the firing line and substitute him – although it was a decision not entirely met with the approval of Norris.

The former Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and Leeds United ace was eyeing up his hat-trick goal.

​David Norris hit both goals in the 2-0 win over Whitby Town (photo: Phil Dawson)

"I wanted my hat-trick – course I did,” Norris told Lancaster City FC.

"I said to the manager – leave me on, I don’t want no goal bonus – I just want my hat-trick.

"I guess he’s still looking after me, just in case. There is no point in me pulling anything in the last 10 minutes when the game has hopefully been won.”

Fell said: “He just puts himself in wonderful positions so that when a cross comes in which is only half-cleared, he’s there.

"That’s what a player of David’s experience gives you.”

Norris was given the night off on Tuesday night as City enjoyed another 2-0 home win – this time over Marske United – thanks to goals from Rudy Misambo and Niall Cowperthwaite.

The two victories have certainly eased any relegation concerns with city now 10 points clear of the drop zone.

They are now only three points behind FC United of Manchester who are in 10th spot. With Morpeth Town visiting Giant Axe this weekend, Fell has challenged his men to target a further rise up the table.

" We want to get into the top 10,” said Fell, whose men travel to Liversedge on Tuesday.

“That’s what we are saying at the moment. The lads have the belief and the momentum.

"If we can get into the top 10 then we can reassess in a couple of weeks’ time.

"We are just one win from the top 10 now, but if we can have a good week now – we play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday and get a decent points haul from those games then we could be in the top half of the table.