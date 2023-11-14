Trophy time for Bamber Bridge as they target second win on the spin
Brig led 1-0 at half-time at Irongate thanks to Harry Scarborough’s 42nd-minute strike.
However, they turned on the attacking charm after the break, scoring four times to secure a big win.
Sam Billington and Olatunde Bayode were on target while Danny Edwards struck twice.
Potts said: “We changed formation to a 4-3-3 and made it tight in midfield.
"I dropped off and dropped on their striker’s toes.
"Their No.10 was dangerous so we changed the game plan to stop him really.
"I think the second half we showed a bit more composure on the ball, we just got our heads up and took our chances.”
Having recorded their first win since early October, boss Jamie Milligan is eager to see his men follow it with a victory this evening against North West Counties outfit West Didsbury & Chorlton in the LFA Challenge Trophy at home.
Milligan said: "I said to the lads on Thursday in training that I wanted to win the game on Saturday, but I also want to win this game tonight.”
Elsewhere, Lancaster City take on Ashton United at Giant Axe in the NPL Premier Division.
Charnock Richard host the Isle of Man in the NWCL Premier Division at Mossie Park, and Longridge Town entertain Euxton Villa in the LFA Challenge Trophy at The Ridge.