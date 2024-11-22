​Trophy performances can be springboard for Bamber Bridge in the league

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Bamber Bridge will aim to build on two promising cups displays over the past week when they travel to Gainsborough Trinity this weekend.

Jamie Milligan’s men exited the FA Trophy at the second-round stage last Saturday, losing 1-0 to National League North outfit Farsley Celtic.

However, the scoreline was not a true reflection of the match with Brig missing a series of chances which would have put them into the draw for the next round.

On Tuesday, they picked themselves up to score an impressive 3-2 win over neighbours Chorley in the Lancashire FA Trophy at Victory Park.

Macauley Wilson sidefoots home a penalty against Chorley (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Admittedly, the Magpies line-up was much changed and had a youthful look to it, but Brig should gain confidence especially as they fought back from two down.

Assistant John Hills is hoping Brig can now put a run of wins together which will propel them towards the promotion spots in the NPL Premier Division.

Hills told the club’s media: “I think we can take (confidence) from the last couple of games.

"I thought the lads were outstanding on Saturday against a team from a higher league.

"It was probably the best that we have played for a while, the lads were terrific, we just could not stick the ball in the back of net.

"Those were the issues that we tried to resolve on Tuesday night and we got three goals, so we’ll try to take that into the league.

"We have got a few games to catch up on and Saturday is a massive game for us.”​