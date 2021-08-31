Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Dan James completes Leeds move, Chelsea close in on Saul

All the moves, rumours and more as the summer transfer window comes to a close

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 8:30 pm

It’s that time again.

We’re less than three hours away from the 2021 summer transfer window closing and it’s looking like a busy one.

Who’s going to pull off the inevitable shock last minute move in the Premier League? Stick with us throughout the day for all the latest news and updates.

Deadline Day LIVE

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 20:29

Gibbs-White is a Blade

Some late business at Bramall Lane, Sheffield United have signed Morgan Gibbs-White

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 20:25

Leicester get their man

The Foxes have got their deal for Ademola Lookman over the line

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 20:23

Celtic sign Jota

Speaking of Celtic... the Glasgow side’s busy evening continues

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 20:09

Bournemouth sign Christie

This looks like a great bit of business for the Cherries as they bring in Scotland international Ryan Christie from Celtic

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 19:38

Wolves in for Moore and Kamara

Wolves are reportedly aiming to get not one but two deals over the line before the window shuts.

Cardiff striker Keiffer Moore and Marsellie midfielder Boubacar Kamara are late targets for the Molineux side.

Per Sky Sports.

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 19:31

Two big deals close to completion for London sides

Chelsea’s deal to bring in Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid is close to completion while Arsenal have agreed a fee with Bologna for Takehiro Tomiyasu

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 18:56

Ampadu signs new Blues contract and heads out on loan

Welsh international Ethan Ampadu has signed a new deal with Chelsea and been sent out on loan to the Serie A

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 18:55

Business still to be done

There’s been plenty of cash splashed already and plenty more likely to be spent in the hours to come!

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 18:33

Spurs finalise deal for Royal

Tottenham have their deal for Emerson Royal completed.

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 18:20

Mbappe deal is OFF

The biggest deal of the day could have finally reached a conclusion.

PSG have rejected a £189 million bid fro Real Madrid for Kyllian Mbappe who will be staying in Paris... for now!

Transfer rumoursPremier LeagueManchester UnitedManchester CityLeeds UnitedArsenalReal Madrid