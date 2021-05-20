Tranmere Rovers camp in bullish mood ahead of Morecambe play-off semi-final

The Shrimps missed out on automatic promotion from League Two by a point, finishing fourth after posting a club-record 78 points.

They now face a Tranmere side who finished seventh, knowing both teams shared the spoils during their two meetings in the regular season.

Derek Adams’ players won at Prenton Park in October with Rovers winning January’s return meeting at the Mazuma Stadium, both by 1-0 scorelines.

Jay Spearing (challenging Cole Stockton) has had his say on Morecambe's play-off semi-final with Tranmere Rovers

“We know that Morecambe are a very good side,” Spearing told Tranmere’s official website.

“They have had an excellent season themselves and they will be confident too.

“They have got some really good players. Their gaffer has got them working hard for each other and they have had some fantastic results throughout the season, but it is now about who can hold their nerve over these two games.

“I believe on a personal point of view, that if our players turn up over the next two games, which I’m sure that they will do, we will have nothing to worry about.

“We’ve had plenty of time to prepare and we’ve had some tough, long sessions.

“We’ve enjoyed it and knuckled down and we’re ready to go. It will be a difficult test, but it is one that we are relishing.”

Tonight’s first leg heralds the start of Ian Dawes’ second spell in temporary charge of Tranmere this season.

Having had a spell as acting boss last autumn, Dawes was handed the reins once again following Keith Hill’s dismissal last week.

He said: “If we go and play to anywhere near our maximum, we’ll get through the tie and get to Wembley.

“We have to make sure we focus on the job at hand, we have two big games coming up.

“Tranmere have historically done it the hard way round through the play-offs.

“It’s the best way to go and get promoted, we have got to make sure that we win the play-offs and everyone is driven to the same goal.”