Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Morecambe substitute curled a 25-yard effort into the top corner of Luke McGee’s goal as the Shrimps came from two down and sealed a third successive away win in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Shrimps’ boss Ged Brannan had named the same side that beat Sutton United at the weekend but saw his team get off to the worst possible start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home side took the lead after just three minutes following a rare mistake from Jacob Bedeau.

Jacob Davenport scored Morecambe's winning goal at Tranmere Rovers Picture: Jack Taylor

He hesitated as the ball bounced 30 yards out and Harvey Saunders took advantage, nipping in and running on goal before crossing for the unmarked Rob Apter to score from close range.

Tranmere doubled their lead six minutes later when Chris Stokes, under no real threat, brought down Saunders with a loose challenge and Connor Jennings made no mistake from the spot.

Morecambe pulled one back in the 13th minute through Charlie Brown, who blocked Julian Larsson’s shot before turning sharply and hammering the loose ball past McGee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shrimps dominated the rest of the half and created a number of half-chances as Ged Garner volleyed straight at McGee and Larsson floated an effort inches wide after cutting inside.

The second half saw Morecambe force a string of early corners but it was Tranmere who created the chances, David Tutonda blocking Apter’s volley and Saunders firing well over.

Apter then wasted a glorious chance to extend the hosts’ lead when he was played through on goal – but saw his weak shot smothered by Archie Mair when he should have squared the ball for the unmarked Saunders.

He was made to pay as the Shrimps scored two late goals to take the points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Slew levelled eight minutes from time when he slotted home Joel Senior’s cross from close range before Davenport sealed the points with his sensational free-kick in the 95th minute.

Tranmere Rovers: McGee, O’Connor (Yarney 82), Davies, Turnbull, Wood, Apter, McAlear (Lewis 68), Hendry, Morris (Hawkes 68), Jennings, Saunders (Dennis 86). Subs not used: Murphy, Jolley, Norris.

Morecambe: Mair, Senior, Bedeau, Stokes, Tutonda, Khumbeni (Songo’o 75), Adams, Taylor (Davenport 75), Brown (Edwards 60), Larsson (Slew 60), Garner. Subs not used: A Smith, Harrack, Melbourne.