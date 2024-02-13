Tranmere Rovers 2 Morecambe 3: Supersub fires Shrimps to a stunning win
The Morecambe substitute curled a 25-yard effort into the top corner of Luke McGee’s goal as the Shrimps came from two down and sealed a third successive away win in the most dramatic of circumstances.
Shrimps’ boss Ged Brannan had named the same side that beat Sutton United at the weekend but saw his team get off to the worst possible start.
The home side took the lead after just three minutes following a rare mistake from Jacob Bedeau.
He hesitated as the ball bounced 30 yards out and Harvey Saunders took advantage, nipping in and running on goal before crossing for the unmarked Rob Apter to score from close range.
Tranmere doubled their lead six minutes later when Chris Stokes, under no real threat, brought down Saunders with a loose challenge and Connor Jennings made no mistake from the spot.
Morecambe pulled one back in the 13th minute through Charlie Brown, who blocked Julian Larsson’s shot before turning sharply and hammering the loose ball past McGee.
The Shrimps dominated the rest of the half and created a number of half-chances as Ged Garner volleyed straight at McGee and Larsson floated an effort inches wide after cutting inside.
The second half saw Morecambe force a string of early corners but it was Tranmere who created the chances, David Tutonda blocking Apter’s volley and Saunders firing well over.
Apter then wasted a glorious chance to extend the hosts’ lead when he was played through on goal – but saw his weak shot smothered by Archie Mair when he should have squared the ball for the unmarked Saunders.
He was made to pay as the Shrimps scored two late goals to take the points.
Jordan Slew levelled eight minutes from time when he slotted home Joel Senior’s cross from close range before Davenport sealed the points with his sensational free-kick in the 95th minute.
Tranmere Rovers: McGee, O’Connor (Yarney 82), Davies, Turnbull, Wood, Apter, McAlear (Lewis 68), Hendry, Morris (Hawkes 68), Jennings, Saunders (Dennis 86). Subs not used: Murphy, Jolley, Norris.
Morecambe: Mair, Senior, Bedeau, Stokes, Tutonda, Khumbeni (Songo’o 75), Adams, Taylor (Davenport 75), Brown (Edwards 60), Larsson (Slew 60), Garner. Subs not used: A Smith, Harrack, Melbourne.
Referee: Ben Speedie.