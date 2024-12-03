Morecambe picked up a battling point with a draw against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park on Tuesday evening.

A goal from Ben Tollitt gave the Shrimps a first-half lead before Jordan Turnbull equalised for the home side early in the second half.

Adam Lewis then restored Morecambe’s advantage but, after Connor Jennings levelled 14 minutes from time, the Shrimps were left hanging on.

Derek Adams’ players had started on the front foot with Paul Lewis being played in on goal in only the fourth minute.

Adam Lewis scored Morecambe's second goal at Tranmere Rovers Picture: Morecambe FC

However, the midfielder failed to take the ball in his stride and the chance went begging.

Nevertheless, their early pressure paid off eight minutes later when the Tranmere defence got themselves into a mess.

Declan Drysdale’s header back failed to find his own keeper, Luke McGee, and Tollitt nipped in to score his eighth of the season by finding the back of the net from close range.

Tranmere hit back with Kristian Dennis forcing Harry Burgoyne into an excellent save, low to his left, with a shot from the edge of the area that had taken a deflection off Rhys Williams.

Kiron Morris then drilled a shot over before Morecambe went close to scoring again on the stroke of half-time, Tom White curling an effort inches wide of the target.

The game changed in the second period as Turnbull headed home a Sam Finley corner one minute after the break.

Adam Lewis put the Shrimps ahead for the second time four minutes later with an inswinging cross but, from there, it was Tranmere who controlled the game.

Jennings levelled after running onto a deep ball before Drysdale should have won the game for the home side in the final minute.

Instead, he headed weakly wide from close range when he should have scored.

Tranmere Rovers: McGee, Norman, Davies, Turnbull, Wood, Finley, Merrie, Morris, Hawkes (Patrick 58), Jennings, Dennis (Saunders 58). Subs not used: Murphy, Bradshaw, Davison, Taylor, O’Connor.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Hendrie, Stott, Williams, A Lewis (Harrack 90), P Lewis, White (Millen 90), Macadam (Songo’o 71), Tollitt, Slew (Tutonda 60), Dackers. Subs not used: Moore, Hope, Brown.

Referee: Oliver Mackey.