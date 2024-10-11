Tough times will give Bamber Bridge squad extra motivation to succeed
Brig are currently in a fight for survival off the pitch after the Board revealed earlier this month they need to cover a shortfall of £30,000 to continue this season.
A GoFundMe page has been set up which has raised more than £11,000 so far, while there are other fund-raising events in the pipeline.
On the pitch, Brig’s first-team squad showed their togetherness by battling to a 1-0 victory away at Guiseley in the FA Trophy final qualifying round.
The win not only boosted morale around the club, but also its coffers as vital prizemoney is on offer to winning teams each round.
"We are all sticking together,” said Wilson, who revealed the players are doing their bit in a bid to raise funds for the club. “I think results have shown that.
"We have had a big conversation in the dressing room. We have said we want to use this as motivation to win the next few games.”
Brig travel to Basford United this weekend, looking to move into the top half of the NPL Premier Division table.
"Basford have always got a couple of really good players,” said Wilson, who has returned to Irongate after a short stint at Bury.
"But the pitch should suit us, it’s a 4G pitch so if we play our football like we do and we will be fun of confidence, then hopefully we should get the three points.”
Meanwhile, on Sunday a Bamber Bridge XI will take on a team from NW Community Stars for the Kev Walker Cup in aid of the "Save Brig" appeal.
Admission is by donation will all proceeds going towards the fundraiser.
The Brig management team will be going head to head.
The Brig XI will be managed by first team assistant manager John Hills, whilst manager Jamie Milligan will be putting his boots on for the community stars.
Also lining up for the community stars are Colin Hendry (ex-Blackburn Rovers and Scotland), Gavin McCann (ex Everton/Sunderland/Aston Villa/Bolton), Stuart Barlow (ex-Everton and Bamber Bridge) with other celebrity players still to be announced.