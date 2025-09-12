Total FA Cup focus is a Bear necessity for Magpies

Chorley boss Andy Preece is keen to see his men progress in the FA Cup (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

​Chorley boss Andy Preece has warned his players to underestimate Congleton Town at their peril.

​The Magpies head to the NPL West Division outfit this weekend in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

On paper it should be a straight-forward assignment for Preece’s men against a team two divisions below them in the football pyramid.

Indeed, it could be argued that there are almost three divisions between the two clubs – the Magpies are currently riding high in fourth spot in the National League North, while the Bears presently languish second from bottom in theirs.

However, as Preece well knows, it is still early days in the campaign and he will be conscious that Congleton maybe suffering a slight hangover from last season when they finished third – losing in the play-off final to Hednesford Town.

"We’ll be looking to put out as strong a team as we can,” said Preece, who is unlikely to rest any of his men despite a hectic schedule which has seen the Magpies play eight games in the opening month of the season.

"Congleton got to the play-offs last season so they were close to being a league below us. We know how difficult and competitive those leagues are and how difficult it is to play against teams from those leagues especially away from home.

"I think a couple of years ago AFC Fylde scored in the 95th minute there to earn a replay – Nick Haughton had to stick a free-kick away from 25 yards just to get a draw.

"That shows you just how difficult a task it is. We never underestimate clubs in the leagues below.

"In the FA Cup there are always shocks so you have to take every game seriously.

"We know we will have to be at our best, fully focused and if we are then we have a great chance of getting through.”

Considering Congleton finished just a handful of points away from winning their league last season, there is a certain element of surprise to see them struggling in the drop zone after five games this season.

They have yet to pick up a win in the league and have two points to their name.

However, they have picked up two wins in the FA Cup, beating Padiham and Vauxhall Motors respectively.

"They are really well organised,” said Preece. “In the few games that we have watched, they can defend really deep but are also quick on the counter attack. They have a bit of pace up front and have got a few lads who have played at a higher level, a bit of experience in there.

"They will be a tough challenge for us but the FA Cup is an important competition for us.

"It’s huge, the finances involved and the bit of glory, coverage that you could get.

"For the club, the players, me as a manager, you want to try to get through to the first round, second round proper so that you can test yourselves against teams from a higher level.”