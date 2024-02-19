Tony Mowbray

Birmingham City have confirmed that manager Tony Mowbray requires medical treatment and will temporarily step away from his role.

The Blues, who appointed Mowbray in early January, expect their boss to step away from 'on-site management of the Club for a period of approximately six to eight weeks'. Assistant manager, Mark Venus, is to assume temporary responsibility for the team with immediate effect.

Mowbray said: “Following my recent LMA Health Assessment, I have received a medical diagnosis that will require me to receive treatment. Undergoing treatment will necessitate that I temporarily step away from the Technical Area as Manager of Birmingham City Football Club. Until I return, my Assistant Manager, Mark Venus, will take temporary charge of the team, supported by coaches Ashley Cole, Pete Shuttleworth and Maik Taylor.

"I will continue to provide advice and counsel while undergoing treatment. The Club has been incredibly supportive of me and my family and we are very grateful. I know that everyone will be respectful of our privacy at this time.”