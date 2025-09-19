​Tom Carr has shifted through the gears to boost his Chorley goalscoring record

Magpies striker Tom Carr is a goalscorer and provider (David Airey/dia_images)

​Boss Andy Preece has saluted the performances of Magpies striker Tom Carr.

​The 23-year-old has become an integral player at Victory Park since signing for the club at the beginning of last season.

For the first few months of his Chorley career, Carr found goals hard to come by, but over the second half of the campaign he began to hit the back of the net regularly.

He ended up with 13 goals to his name and this season has struck three times in the opening eight league games.

However, Preece revealed that Carr’s selfless attitude on the pitch often creates goals for his team-mates and is a big reason why Chorley are among the highest scorers in the National League North.

"Tom has done really well,” said Preece, whose side host Macclesfield in the NL North this weekend. “He probably had a slow start regarding his goal tally, but actually his performances were excellent.

"It was just the goals which were lacking but all that sort of changed over the second half of the season and he has picked up where he left off.

“What you get from Tom is an unbelievable work ethic, whether he’s scoring or not. His work-rate will create opportunities for others but he’s gettting his just rewards now. He’s been absolutely fantastic for us.”