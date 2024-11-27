Tim Walter | Bruce Rollinson

Big managerial news across the Championship this afternoon

Hull City are set to have a different manager in the dugout by the time they head to Preston North End, on Boxing Day.

Reports on Wednesday suggest that head coach Tim Walter is set to be sacked as Tigers boss, after Tuesday night’s 0-2 loss to Sheffield Wednesday. Loud boos rung around the MKM Stadium as the Owls triumphed over Hull, who are 22nd in the table.

The Tigers sacked Liam Rosenior in the summer, following a seventh placed finish. German coach, Walter, was chosen as his replacement but the 49-year-old has won three of his 18 league games in charge. It’s claimed that Hull have started ‘sounding out’ replacements.

Elsewhere in the division, Frank Lampard is reportedly closing in on becoming the new manager of Coventry City. The Sky Blues brought Mark Robins’ seven-year reign to an end, earlier this month, and an ‘agreement in principle’ is said to be reached with Lampard.

It’s suggested that a deal could be sorted in the next 24 hours, with former Millwall boss Joe Edwards set to join as Lampard’s assistant at the CBS Arena. The last managerial job for Lampard came at the end of the 2022/23 season, as he took on an interim job at Chelsea, after Graham Potter’s dismissal.

He managed the Stamford Bridge club between 2019 and 2021, then spent one year in the hot seat at Everton. Lampard’s first job in management was with Derby County, whom he guided to the Championship play-off final in 2018/19 - but the Rams were beaten by Aston Villa at Wembley.