Tim Mercer's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: A poor advert for Championship football

North End never really got any kind of grip on this match, needlessly giving the ball away on numerous occasions.

Having said that, they could have sneaked an undeserved win in the closing moments when a rare forward move led to a Cardiff defender heading against his own post.

Apart from a fine strike by the hosts early in the second half that struck Freddie Woodman’s post, he was little troubled throughout, despite the Bluebirds’ dominance over the 90 minutes.

This is one to forget, and whilst it stretches the league record to six opening games with no goals conceded, it is concerning to see such little sense of purpose in the senior team.

Ryan Lowe chose to start with effectively little change to the line-up from the last league match when Greg Cunningham had replaced the injured Andrew Hughes early doors. Whatever the game plan in training, it was clear to all that this simply was not working, with Troy Parrott isolated up top and getting no service.

To be fair to Lowe, he tried to change the dynamic by bringing on Emil Riis after only 36 minutes to partner Parrott up front, with Daniel Johnson making way as one of a number of midfield and forward players failing to impress.

Disappointingly it didn’t make any real difference, as those around me prayed for the half-time whistle and a chance to regroup.

Instead, more of the same fayre was served up throughout the second period with the hosts failing to make any use of their dominance in possession apart fromthat shot against the upright.

Overall, a very poor advert for Championship football.It is difficult to see where Lowe will go next without the boost of at least one decent signing before the transfer window closes this week.