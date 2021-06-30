Tickets to watch quarter-final at Preston's Euros fan zone sell out 'in under five minutes'

Following the success of last night's game, which saw England beat Germany with a score of 2-nil, local footie fans were eager to grab a ticket to see the next game, on Saturday, July 3.

More than 500 tickets across 90 tables at the outdoor Flag Market event were sold out in under five minutes online this morning, after going on sale to the public at 10 am.

And once the tickets had sold out, a waiting list quickly grew to more than 400, with people now long-awaiting cancellations in the hope of grabbing a ticket to the weekend event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month it was announced that the Flag Market was to become an outdoor zone for hundreds of fans to gather with friends and family to watch England play in the Euros.

And last night, fans were elated after England beat Germany, taking them forward to play in the quarter-finals against Ukraine on Saturday.

Following their success, Preston fans were waiting on their phones and computers for the next release of tickets this morning, with over 500 of them selling out within just a few short minutes.

Fans gathered yesterday evening to watch England take on Germany

Some people took to social media to express their disappointment at not managing to get tickets.

Manager of Preston BID Mark Whittle, which organised the event, said: "Tickets sold out in record time, each event to date has been incredibly popular with waiting lists topping 400+ for each game.

"We had messages, emails and calls through the night from people desperate for a table at Saturday’s game. 90 tables went on sale this morning and were sold out in less than five minutes.

"As of now, there are already over 400 people on the waiting list for tables for Saturday’s game.

Happy fans were desperate to get their hands on more tickets this morning

"We’re really sorry that we’re not able to accommodate everyone who wants to be there, and we’re really grateful for the support local people have shown their city during the tournament.

"We’d ask people who weren’t able to secure a spot in our outdoor arena to support local venues and enjoy the game safely there.

"If England beat Ukraine this Saturday, tickets for their next match, the Semi-Finals, will go on sale at 10.00am this Sunday.

"We continue to ask for the support of people attending the events to follow the national safety guidance, enjoy the events responsibly, and to make sure they get tested beforehand."