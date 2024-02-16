There’s no masking Magpies’ desire to earn promotion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Illness has swept through the playing squad at Victory Park in recent weeks, forcing Magpies boss Andy Preece to issue face masks to his charges to try to prevent any further infection.

However, despite those challenges, the Magpies are battling on valiantly. Their latest victory, a 2-1 success over Spennymoor Town saw them move back into fourth spot in the National League North.

They are just one point behind third-placed Chester with two games in hand ahead of the visit of Southport this weekend.

Justin Johnson in action for Chorley against Spennymoor Town (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

What particularly pleased Preece about the midweek performance was the way his side fought back after trailing at half-time.

And this coming after the original game between the two sides was abandoned last month with Chorley leading 1-0.

"It’s got to the point where we going to have to wear masks in the dressing room and at any time that we are in contact with each other,” said Preece.

"It’s just going through the team so we have to take responsibility for that – if we don’t then we will be the architects of our own downfall.

"We have got that to contend with but we find a way to get through it and that's the thing I love about this football club.”

In the National League, AFC Fylde will aim to make it seven wins out of eight when they host Barnet at Mill Farm.

​Bamber Bridge will hope to build on their win over Morpeth last weekend when they host Atherton Collieries at Irongate.

​Elsewhere in the NPL Premier Division, Lancaster City will aim to make it four wins on the bounce when they host Workington and in the NPL West Division, Clitheroe entertain Chasetown.