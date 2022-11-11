The return to fitness of Jamie Thomas can help avert Brig's slide in form

Jamie Thomas in action for Brig on Saturday (photo:Ruth Hornby)

That is the view of boss Jamie Milligan who watched his men slip from second in the NPL Premier Division to 10th in the space of a week.

After two demoralising away defeats which saw Brig ship 10 goals, they appeared to have restored some kind of order when they entertained Radcliffe at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Saturday.

Despite being reduced to 10 men after Paul Dawson was sent off, Brig entered into stoppage time all square at 1-1.

However, they were sucker-punched by Boro who scored twice to seal all three points and extend Brig’s miserable run of results.

While Milligan was naturally disappointed with the result, the return of Thomas to the fold provides some reassurance for the boss.

The 25-year-old was a summer signing for Brig in 2021 but his performances in pre-season impressed Preston North End who promptly swooped for his services.

Thomas only made one appearances for PNE – a League Cup fixture against Mansfield Town – before being released this summer.

The attacker returned to Irongate – only for an injury to keep him on the sidelines.

He finally made his competitive debut for the club as a substitute in the second half in the 3-0 loss to Whitby Town and then made his first start on Saturday, scoring Brig’s goal.

"Jamie had a great opportunity to play for a team in the Championship,” said Milligan. "He obviously he did not play as many games as he would have liked but he’s had the experience of training with and being around Championship players.

"I went to watch him play quite a few times and he didn’t look out of place. He just needs to get going again and hopefully he can get back up the leagues where he should be.”

Brig head to Atherton Collieries this weekend in the NPL Premier Division – it’s the first of five games out of their next six which are away from home.

