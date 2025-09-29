"The positive thing is we have a match on Tuesday": Morecambe camp seeks a return to winning ways

By Derek Quinn
Published 29th Sep 2025, 08:00 BST
Morecambe manager Ashvir Singh Johal Photo: James Fearn/Getty Imagesplaceholder image
Morecambe manager Ashvir Singh Johal Photo: James Fearn/Getty Images
Ashvir Singh Johal says Morecambe need to ‘write off’ Saturday’s 5-0 defeat at Truro City and focus on putting things right when they face Gateshead at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Shrimps’ manager said he was disappointed with his side’s display on their longest away trip of the season; one which saw them drop to the foot of the National League table.

However, he felt referee Aaron Bannister’s decision to send off Arsenal loanee Maldini Kacurri in the first-half for two yellow cards was pivotal to the result.

He said: “I am extremely disappointed with the result. We should never be losing a game 5-0.

“For the first 30 minutes we did OK and then they scored, but the red card changed the course of the game.

“The referee gave Maldini two yellow cards for two fouls, which I thought was incredible and something I’ve never seen before, and from there it was a very difficult task.

“We went for it in the second half. At the break we said we could either sit back and try and see the game out and nick a goal, or go on the front foot and try and win which we went for – but then conceded almost straight away and, at 2-0 with 10 men, it becomes very difficult.

“They pressed us really aggressively in the first 20 minutes and we should have been a lot better with the ball and found more spaces behind, but we couldn’t quite execute our game plan.

“That performance and result isn’t excusable. We had the momentum and didn’t score, whereas they did, and when we had the man sent off it was very difficult from then.

“This was a game we need to completely write off and the positive thing is we have a match on Tuesday – and we can try and win that and put things right.”

Morecambe have also confirmed the loan departure of striker Daniel Ogwuru, who has joined Ashton United on a month-long deal.

Ogwuru, who scored the winner in Morecambe’s delayed first match of the season against Altrincham, made his debut for the Robins in Saturday’s FA Cup stalemate against Runcorn Linnets.

