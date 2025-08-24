Morecambe keeper Archie Mair celebrates Saturday's win over Altrincham Photo: Morecambe FC

Ashvir Singh Johal praised his Morecambe players’ resilience as they took three points from their opening game of the National League season.

The Shrimps were 2-1 winners against Altrincham on Saturday, having seen Daniel Ogwuru come off the bench to score a dramatic 98th-minute winner at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Ben Tollitt had given Morecambe a first-half lead, which was later cancelled out by Jimmy Knowles.

It was also a dream day for the Morecambe supporters, who had feared for their club’s future over the summer.

Johal said: “The fans have had a really tough time recently and that win was for them.

“Ten days ago they didn’t know if they would have a team, so for this to be the first game for them to come back to – I was really pleased that we were able to give them that win.

“The players gave absolutely everything they could for the team, they were immense.

“The players were physically exhausted and cramping up, and they were backed by the fans who were brilliant.

“If they give the level of support we saw today in every game, things will come together really well.

“After just two days of training and two days of analysis, I think today showed you the ability of these players.

“We won’t win every game because football doesn’t work that way but we will do all we can to build something special here – and I think we are in an exciting space.”