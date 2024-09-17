The only way is up now for Shrimps says Grainger

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Morecambe assistant boss Danny Grainger is hoping his side’s point against Colchester at the weekend will give the Shrimps the momentum they need to start climbing the League Two table.

The Shrimps produced a spirited comeback to secure their first point of the season despite being reduced to 10 men and being 3-1 down with seven minutes to go.

And Grainger is looking to take that spirit into next week’s televised derby clash against Fleetwood Town.

They still remain bottom of the table, one point behind Accrington Stanley.

Callum Jones scores from the spot as Morecambe drew with Colchester United (Picture: Morecambe FC)

But Grainger feels the spirit shown by the players at the weekend was something that should inspire them to climb the table in the weeks ahead.

Grainge spoke to the press after boss Derek Adams was sent off in the first half for two yellow cards at Colchester.

He said: “Saturday’s draw was a massive result and now it is time to kick on.

“When you look at the league table, we are five points behind some of the teams just above us and nine points off the play-offs.

"The league is so tight and you need a bit of momentum to get going and to start picking up back-to back-results and you never know where that can take you.

“It was great to get off the mark on Saturday and fully deserved.

“We speak to opposition managers after the games and they have all been really complementary and say we don’t deserve to be at the bottom of the league.

"We know that and that is why the manager has been so positive because we know how good the group is.

“We are not getting too high with the point but we can now look forward to the derby against Fleetwood.

"It will be a tough game but we know we will give everything.

"We have a set of boys who will never give up and have really stuck together and we are looking forward to the game.’’

The Shrimps have a free weekend coming up, with the Fleetwood game being shown on Sky on Monday evening.