​The Deepdale ducklings final flew higher than the Swans - Preston fan John Smith's view on win over Swansea

In the first half with only the isolated Will Keane up front limiting our attacking options, we appeared to be hiding away in a cave like the duckling unable to fly high with the Swans who had taken the lead on the half hour mark with their first real foray into our penalty area.

In the second half, following an inspired substitution with the introduction of Ali McCann and a tweak in formation, we came out of the cave and threw ourselves at the Swans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of this change, it turned out that instead of being Deepdale ducklings, we could now fly high like the Swans and after scoring two goals we were able to gracefully glide our way to all three points.

Andrew Hughes celebrates the equaliser with Ryan Ledson

My man of the match was Cardiff-born Andrew Hughes who would also have pleased some of his former neighbours and school pals in the principality with his headed equaliser.

Although "that tackle by Hughes" would not be able to rhyme enough to fit into the Baddiel and Skinner song it was similar to Bobby Moore’s one and denied Swansea a certain goal which would of doubled their advantage before the break.

While not spectacular it was a fantastic win and our third one on the bounce which will have sent the majority of the faithful home happy.

Our lofty position in the table is not really where I expected us to be at this point if I am being honest.