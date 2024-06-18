The chance to be a Shaker was the opportunity of a lifetime, says outgoing Bamber Bridge captain Macauley Wilson

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Macauley Wilson admits the lure of playing for a huge club like Bury was too good an opportunity to turn down.

​The Bamber Bridge club captain has ended his six-year stint at Irongate after being enticed to Gigg Lane this summer.

A former Football League club, the Shakers spent a number of years in the top flight of English Football in the early 20th century and boast winning the FA Cup in 1900 and 1903.

In recent times, they have plied their trade in the bottom two divisions – although they enjoyed a couple of seasons in the Championship in the 1990s.

Macauley Wilson, left, in action against Whitby Town last season (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Just over four years ago, the club was placed in administration but it has since reformed and is aiming to climb back up the football ladder.

Next season, they will feature in the North West Counties’ Premier Division which is two levels below Brig in the pyramid.

Wilson admitted leaving Brig was a huge wrench but the prospect of playing at Gigg Lane in front of four-figure crowds was a huge pull.

"It was a massive decision,” said Wilson. “Bamber Bridge is such a special club and there are special people working there (behind the scenes).

"It was not an easy decision but I just felt a new challenge was needed.

"I have had offers from other clubs but the offers never felt right and made me want to go until now.

"I spoke to the Bury gaffer and that made me want to go.

"Bury is a massive club. Obviously the level doesn’t look great in terms of me stepping down but I think it’s more the fact that I will be playing in front of three, four, five thousand fans every home game.

"It's a massive opportunity for me to go and showcase my abilities in front of a big following.

"It’s a challenge for me to go into that club and try to get them promoted – get them back in the leagues where they ought to be.

"The objective this season is to win the league and then go again the season after.

"I would be in the same league as Bamber Bridge then – but we won’t want to stop. We will want to keep going until Bury are where Bury should be.”

Wilson will always be grateful to Brig for the way they stuck by him after he suffered a serious injury shortly after arriving at the club.

He spent 18 months on the sidelines but returned to full fitness and has been an integral member of the squad in recent years.

The former Blackpool ace, who spent time at Manchester United as a youngster, was a huge influence during Brig’s third-place finish the season before last.

They eventually missed out on promotion to the National League North in the play-off final, losing 1-0 to Warrington Town.

"One of the biggest highlights for me is the way the club stuck together around me after my injury,” he said.

"That just shows what kind of club it is.

"Obviously the play-off finals were highlights. For me scoring the winning penalty in the play-off semi-final against Gainsborough Trinity last year was the biggest stand-out moment for me.