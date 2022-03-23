Ten-man Chorley fight back to claim a point

The performance, in marked contrast to Saturday’s lukewarm defeat against Blyth Spartans, was aggressive and disciplined.

Despite going a man down and then a goal downmidway through the second half, Jamie Vermiglio’s side never gave in and got what they deserved in theend.

Connor Hall, Jack Sampson and Billy Whitehouse set the tone early doors with efforts saved, blocked and hit over, as Chorley went after a wobbling Harriers, who are now without a win in six games.

Will Tomlinson scored Chorley's equaliser (photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Omari Sterling was the home side’s best outlet.

The tricky winger stinging the palms of Matt Urwin in the first half, before hitting a post from long range early in the second.

Then the game turned away from the visitors, as Millenic Alli – booked moments before – innocuously clashed in the air with Mark Carrington.

Carrington hit the deck, referee Oliver Mackey initially did nothing, before suddenly producing a second yellow card.

Eight minutes later, the home side hit the front, Lewis Montrose’s speculative shot from 25 yards creeping into the bottom corner.

With Chorley down to 10 men that should have been that, but Will Tomlinson had other ideas.

The midfielder picked up a loose ball in midfield and drove 50 yards before hammering a low effort past Luke Simpson to rescue a deserved point.

KIDDERMINSTER HARRIERS: Simpson; Penny, Richards, Lowe, Austin (c) (White, 77'), Carrington, Morgan-Smith, Hemmings, Sterling, Martin, Bajrami (Montrose, 17'). Subs not used: Freemantle, Lissimore, Nolan.

CHORLEY: Urwin; Halls, Leather (c), Baines, Whitehouse, Sampson (Blyth, 74'), Tomlinson (Calveley, 81'), Shenton, Blakeman, Alli, Hall (Ustabaşı, 69').