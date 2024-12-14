Teenager Danny rescues a point for the Coasters
Charlie Jolley opened the scoring for the Coasters but a second half brace for Tyrese Shade left Eastleigh leading with seconds remaining.
Ben Winterbottom was called into action just seconds after kick off as Tyrese Shade got to the byline before the Brentford loanee cut out the winger’s cross.
Just after the 20-minute mark, Jon Ustabasi went close to opening the scoring with a curling effort which fell just wide of the post.
Controversy sparked as the half neared it’s ending as Dominic Gape was lucky to avoid a red card after a horrendous challenge on Jon Ustabasi sent the Fylde winger flying over the hoardings, resulting in the Eastleigh man getting away with a yellow.
With five minutes added and the half seemingly headed for a stalemate, the Coasters scored at the perfect time.
Nick Haughton broke the line brilliantly with a bursting run before feeding Charlie Jolley who curled home the opener and slotted past Joe McDonnell.
The second half started slow for the Coasters and within ten minutes, Eastleigh drew themselves level through Tyrese Shade who curled home the equaliser.
Ustabasi almost put the Coasters back ahead moments later with a flicked header which fell just wide of the far post.
With just over 10 minutes to go, Eastleigh took the lead as Shade notched his second, taking full advantage of a Coasters mistake to put the visitors ahead.
Nick Haughton went in search of an equaliser but his free kick dropped just wide of the near post.
With seconds remaining, Tyler Roberts won a free kick in a position which Nick Haughton stepped up to take.
Haughton’s whipped ball in was flicked on by Ormerod into the top corner as Fylde saved a point late on.
AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Bardell, Whelan (C), Obi, Evans, Hugill (Massey 82′), Mitchell, Haughton, Jolley, (Ormerod 79′) Roberts, Ustabasi
Subs not used: Richardson, Gamble, McFayden, O’Kane, Riley