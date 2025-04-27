Tamworth 4 AFC Fylde 3: Coasters’ season goes from bad to worse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​AFC Fylde fell to a 91st-minute goal as they were defeated 4-3 against 10-man Tamworth on Saturday.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Nick Haughton, Charlie Jolley and Lincoln McFayden has the relegated Coasters 3-1 up late in the first half.

But a second-half fightback from Tamworth meant Fylde left with nothing in their final National League away trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first half was action packed, with a huge red card changing the momentum.

Nick Haughton is congratulated after his goal (photo: Steve Mclellan/AFC Fylde)

Tamworth top scorer Dan Creaney opened the scoring in simple fashion, converting a header from close range to break the deadlock.

Fylde pushed for an equaliser and after Bryce Hosannah stole possession on the halfway line, he raced through on goal before being wiped out by Tamworth keeper Jas Singh.

Referee Wayne Cartmel took his time to make a decision but eventually sent off Singh as the hosts were reduced to 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Haughton took the resulting free-kick and whipped a stunning effort into the top corner as Fylde drew level.

Moments later and Fylde were ahead with Charlie Jolley drilling an effort across the face goal past substitute keeper Jack Hitchman.

Eight minutes were added on at the end of the first half with Fylde in complete control and Haughton carved open the Tamworth defence, allowing Lincoln McFayden to add a third before the break.

There was still time for Tamworth to add to the scoreline, with centre-half Kennedy Digie adding a second for the Lambs with the final action of the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kai Williams had a golden opportunity to draw level after McFayden gifted the Lambs the ball inside the Fylde area, but Williams blasted his effort over the bar.

With just under 15 minutes to go, Tamworth grabbed their equaliser as Creaney scored his second of the afternoon, slamming past Coasters keeper Ben Winterbottom from the edge of the area.

And as six minutes went up for injury time, Tamworth grabbed a winner as Kyle Finn bundled home from close range as Fylde collapsed to complete a miserable afternoon.

A frustrating end to the game in Staffordshire as Fylde look ahead to the final game of the season where they’ll face champions Barnet at Mill Farm a week on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Bardell, Davis (Stokes 50), Whelan, McFayden, Hosannah (Ustabasi 68), Hugill (Massey 87), Evans (Ormerod 68), Jolley, Haughton, Boatswain (Riley 26). Subs (not used): Sassi, Clark