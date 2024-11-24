Morecambe picked up a vital three points with a battling victory over Swindon Town at a wet and windy County Ground on Saturday.

Hallam Hope’s goal 11 minutes from time gave the Shrimps a third away victory of the campaign as they moved off the foot of the League Two table.

With the wind at their backs, Morecambe started on the front foot with a goal after just six minutes.

Adam Lewis found Luke Hendrie and his cross was met by Jamie Stott, who beat Jack Bycroft from six yards.

Ben Tollitt scored his seventh goal of the season in Morecambe's victory Picture: Morecambe FC

They doubled their advantage eight minutes later as Lewis’ free-kick caught out the Swindon defence and found the unmarked Ben Tollitt, who scored his seventh of the season.

Tollitt fired over and Jordan Slew’s shot was saved by the keeper’s chest before, with his side second best, Swindon boss Ian Holloway made an early change.

It was one the home fans didn’t agree with but the decision was vindicated as substitute Aaron Drinan scored within seconds of coming on, netting after a free-kick was deflected to the far post.

The Shrimps also made a change as David Tutonda was replaced by Harvey Macadam, who should have restored their two-goal advantage but blazed over.

Callum Jones forced Bycroft into a flying save from distance as all looked good for the visitors, but that changed four minutes after the break.

Morecambe failed to clear George Cox’s long throw and the ball fell to former Shrimp Ryan Delaney, who produced a fine finish.

Chances became hard to find but Morecambe looked the more threatening, Marcus Dackers unable to get the ball under control when he had a great opportunity.

He was replaced moments later by Hope, which proved a decisive switch as the game approached the final 10 minutes.

Hendrie turned provider again with a ball over the top of the defence, which Hope took under his control before a smart finish earned three points.

Swindon Town: Bycroft, Delaney, Wright, Cox, McGregor (Drinan 32) Ofoborh (Cotterill 63), Kilkenny, Butterworth (McGurk 77), Hall (Brown 63), Smith, Tshimanga (Glatzel 77). Subs not used: Barden, Minturn.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Hendrie, Stott, Williams, A Lewis, Tutonda (Macadam 35), White, Slew (Ray 82), Jones (Songo’o 66),Tollitt, Dackers (Hope 67). Subs not used: Taylor, P Lewis, Millen.

Referee: Tom Nield.

Attendance: 6,494.