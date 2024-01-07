Morecambe’s hopes of reaching the FA Cup fourth round for the first time were dashed by two second-half goals at Swansea City on Saturday.

Charlie Patino and Jerry Yates scored at either end of the half against a Shrimps side much changed because of illness and injuries.

Ged Brannan made four alterations to the side that drew with Harrogate Town, with JJ McKiernan out, while Michael Mellon, Eli King and Adam Mayor were only fit enough for the bench.

It meant Oscar Threlkeld made his full debut with rare starts for Chris Stokes, Charlie Brown and Jake Taylor.

Swansea City's Kristian Pedersen competes with Morecambe forward Jordan Slew Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Swansea, who made 11 changes in new boss Luke Williams’ first game, enjoyed the lion’s share of first-half possession but struggled to create any clear openings against a solid Shrimps line-up.

Azaam Abdulai’s shot from the edge of the area took a deflection off Jacob Bedeau and sailed inches wide of Adam Smith’s left-hand post.

The Morecambe keeper had to be at his best midway through the half when he superbly clawed away a Patino header that was destined for the top right-hand corner.

The half ended with Yannick Bolasie curling an effort inches over after cutting in from the left, but the Shrimps looked relatively comfortable.

That all changed just two minutes after the break when Patino opened the scoring.

Although the Arsenal loanee looked offside when he put the finishing touches to a far post cross, there was no flag – much to the annoyance of the Shrimps’ defenders.

Morecambe had to change their game plan with new signing Gwion Edwards making his first appearance but, while the Shrimps looked more attacking, they failed to forge any openings.

Swansea seemed content to retain possession without causing too much of a threat before they sealed the tie three minutes from time.

Yates took advantage of a poor clearance to volley past Smith from the edge of the box.

Swansea City: Fisher, Pedersen, Allen (Grimes 57), Yates (Kukharevych 87), Bolasie (Paterson 68), Patino, Wood, Naughton, Cooper, Parker (Cullen 68), Abdulai (Humphreys 58). Subs not used: Rushworth, Tjoe-A-On, Wilson, Lissah.

Morecambe: A Smith, Tutonda, Bedeau, Rawson, Songo’o (Mellon 77), Senior, Slew (Mayor 70), Stokes (C Smith 77), Taylor, Brown (Bloxham 69), Threlkeld (Edwards 54). Subs not used: Pedley, Melbourne, Fox-Akande.

Referee: Tom Nield.