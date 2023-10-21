News you can trust since 1886
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Sutton United 2, Morecambe 3: Senior moment secures third away win on spin for Shrimps

An injury time goal from Joel Senior earned Morecambe their third successive away League win.
By Derek Quinn
Published 21st Oct 2023, 19:23 BST- 2 min read
The defender beat home keeper Dean Bouzanis with a sweet right foot shot from 25 yards out that earned the Shrimps a dramatic win after they had let a two goal lead slip.

The Shrimps took the lead on the half hour through their second penalty of the season. Jacob Bedeau was grappled to the floor as he looked to challenge for an Adam Mayor corner and Michael Mellon scored his seventh goal of the season from the spot.

There was better to come for the Shrimps when they doubled their lead in first-half injury time with an excellent strike from Mayor. David Tutonda made a clearance from the edge of his own area which found Mayor who produced a superb finish from the edge of the box.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)Morecambe manager Derek Adams (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)
Unfortunately for Morecambe they dropped their guard moments later and conceded. Sam Hart broke free down the left and saw his cross headed home by Harry Smith seconds before the break with an effort that wrong footed Moore and left the keeper unable to come out for the second half.

Sutton maintained their aerial bombardment and were rewarded with a leveller on 62 minutes. Another long throw was flicked on at the near post and Ben Goodliffe turned the loose ball home from eight yards out.

It was Senior who won it when he received the ball 30 yards out and was allowed to drive forward before unleashing a fierce right foot drive that beat Bouzanis to his left.

Morecambe: Moore (A Smith 45), Senior, Bedeau (Stokes 83), Rawson (Songo'o 45), Tutonda, Love, McKiernan, Mayor, Bloxham, Mellon, Slew (Davenport 75). Subs not used: Walker, Brown, C Smith.

Ref: N Hair. Att: 2,603

