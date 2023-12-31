Sunderland v Preston North End team news as three out and seven doubts

Team news and injury updates ahead of Sunderland v Preston North End in the EFL Championship - including updates on Will Keane and Patrick Roberts.

Preston North End begin 2024 with an away trip to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland in front of the television cameras. The Lilywhites have featured a lot on Sky Sports this season and the broadcaster has chosen North End to open their coverage with kick off at 12:30 pm.

Ryan Lowe's side will be in search of a much-needed response after losing 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday at Deepdale. The Boxing Day win against Leeds United felt like it could have been a starting point to go on a good run of form but the Owls had different ideas about that and now there's a big test awaiting North End.

Sunderland failed to win against Rotherham United on Friday night, and are still trying to adapt to Michael Beale's style-of-play. Tony Mowbray was sacked when the Black Cats were pushing for the play-offs, and since taking over Beale has tasted a win, defeat and a draw.

In the meeting earlier between the two sides, PNE won 2-1 back in August. Will Keane scored and then Jack Clarke equalised from the spot but Mads Frokjaer-Jensen restored the lead just before the hour-mark. In our predicted XI we believe that Frokjaer-Jensen will come back into the starting 11 and that Lowe will go for a 4-5-1 formation, and that's partly inspired by the potential absence of Will Keane who was missing on Friday because of COVID.

Both sides have some selection decisions to make with some players giving their managers a decision to make regarding their fitness. Here's the latest injury and team news from both the Sunderland and the Preston North End camps ahead of kick-off.

1 . Robbie Brady - out Came off injured against Swansea City. He wasn't in the squad against Leeds United on Boxing Day, and will miss another fixture. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook Photo Sales

2 . Robbie Brady - out Ryan Lowe said on December 23: "Yeah, he's got a small tear in his calf," said Lowe on Robbie Brady. "It's not too bad though, to be fair. "But, he is disappointed because he wanted to get a run of games. He will probably miss the next few weeks and be back in the first or second week of January." Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Dennis Cirkin - doubt Most recently returned to training after a lay-off because of a hamstring injury but wasn't in the squad against Rotherham United. Photo Sales