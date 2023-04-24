​Striker Sampo’s nerves of steel

​The former Morecambe forward kept his cool to score from the penalty spot in the 91st minute to secure a vital 1-0 win over Peterborough Sports in the penultimate fixture of the campaign.

The crucial three points saw Chorley rise to eighth in the National League North – one point outside the play-offs.

They go into this weekend’s away game at Gloucester City knowing that a win could still see them finish inside the top seven – and the chance to fight for promotion.

Jack Sampson celebrates after last-ditch penalty winner (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Sampson struck his spot-kick into the top corner to send Victory Park into delirium. It was awarded after Will Tomlinson was upended inside the penalty area.

"It wasn’t a great performance,” said Preece. “Peterborough are a tough side to play against.

"There was no way they came to us thinking their season was over. They wanted to spoil it for us. I just always felt that there would be a chance and we got the chance from the penalty spot.

"I don’t think there was any question that it was a penalty.

"I have taken penalties but that was a pressure one. That was a whole season in his hands and credit to him because the odd person has given him a little bit of stick this year.

"I don’t know why? He does so much unseen work for the team and gives us a platform.

"I could not be more pleased for someone to put us into this position where we go into the last game of the season with the opportunity to get in the play-offs.”

Gloucester dropped below the Magpies in the table after losing 2-1 to Farsley Celtic, but they still could earn a play-off spot with victory this weekend.