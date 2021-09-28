Strike duo Harry Cardwell and Connor Hall are crucial to Chorley's fortunes

It is perhaps no surprise that all of Chorley’s three wins this season have arrived with both Harry Cardwell and Connor Hall paired in attack.

The pair missed the opening game of the season, with Hall managing to make the substitutes’ bench for the second game at AFC Telford United.

Cardwell came in for his first game of the season at Alfreton Town, partnering Hall as the Magpies – who saw their scheduled game at Southport at the weekend postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak amongst their squad – got their season up and running with a 1-0 win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Cardwell (photos: Stefan Willoughby)

Both Cardwell and Hall were among the goals over the next couple of games as Chorley thrashed Gloucester City and Chester City 9-0 and 4-1 respectively.

Unfortunately, the game against Chester is the last time Vermiglio has been able to field them both together, with Cardwell sidelined for the games against Southport in the FA Cup with an ankle injury.

With Chorley due to have no game this weekend, it is a chance to get Cardwell back to full fitness in time for the trip to Blyth Spartans on October 9.

“They were fundamental to our success last season,” said Vermiglio.

“The goals-per-game records of both, particularly Connor’s, is really strong. Harry’s work ethic and the fact that he’s a big man means everybody else feeds off him. His presence up there, his endeavour – he’s a fantastic footballer.

“So with both of them working together, they don’t give defenders a minute so we have missed that partnership.”