News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Stoke City look to secure the signature of Preston North End's Daniel Johnson

Daniel Johnson is reportedly set to reunite with former Preston North End manager Alex Neil.
By Amos Wynn
Published 24th May 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

The midfielder is out of contract at Deepdale this summer after spending eight years with the Lilywhites.

Stoke City are interested in securing the signature of the 30-year-old, according to Darren Witcoop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Sunday Mirror journalist Tweeted: “Expect Daniel Johnson to leave for Stoke still.

Daniel Johnson (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)Daniel Johnson (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
Daniel Johnson (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
Most Popular

“Not cut and dry, but Stoke are keen and Alex Neil likes the player having worked with him before so watch this space.”

Johnson joined North End from Aston Villa back in January 2015 for around £50,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prior to the move, he had previously spent time on loan with Yeovil Town, Chesterfield and Oldham Athletic.

During his first six months with the club, he helped the Lilywhites win promotion back to the Championship.

In 336 games he has scored 57 goals and provided 38 assists.

The Jamaican international worked under current Potters boss Neil during his time at Preston between 2017 and 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North End manager Ryan Lowe has recently made it clear that he would like the club’s vice-captain to remain at the Deepdale beyond the summer but admitted that it was no longer down to the club.

"We've said to DJ that we'd love to keep him. It'll be down to him,” he said.

“He's been a fantastic servant to the football club and I'd love nothing better than to see him commit his future to the football club and see out his 10 years and have a testimonial and so on and so forth. That decision will be down to what he chooses to do as well.”

Related topics:Daniel JohnsonAlex NeilStoke CityDeepdaleRyan LowePreston