The midfielder is out of contract at Deepdale this summer after spending eight years with the Lilywhites.

Stoke City are interested in securing the signature of the 30-year-old, according to Darren Witcoop.

The Sunday Mirror journalist Tweeted: “Expect Daniel Johnson to leave for Stoke still.

Daniel Johnson (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“Not cut and dry, but Stoke are keen and Alex Neil likes the player having worked with him before so watch this space.”

Johnson joined North End from Aston Villa back in January 2015 for around £50,000.

Prior to the move, he had previously spent time on loan with Yeovil Town, Chesterfield and Oldham Athletic.

During his first six months with the club, he helped the Lilywhites win promotion back to the Championship.

In 336 games he has scored 57 goals and provided 38 assists.

The Jamaican international worked under current Potters boss Neil during his time at Preston between 2017 and 2021.

North End manager Ryan Lowe has recently made it clear that he would like the club’s vice-captain to remain at the Deepdale beyond the summer but admitted that it was no longer down to the club.

"We've said to DJ that we'd love to keep him. It'll be down to him,” he said.