Chorley secured a well-deserved win on their travels away at Spennymoor Town on Boxing Day, beating the Moors and cementing their third-place position in the National League North table in the process.

The Magpies almost went a goal behind early on though, Keenan Ferguson striking his cross unintentionally off the crossbar but it fortunately bounced out and away from Matt Urwin in goal.

With 16 minutes on the clock Andy Preece’s side hit the front, Mike Calveley slamming home his sixth goal of the season past James Montgomery.

The Moors were handed a golden chance to get back on terms minutes late though, Jack Moore adjudged to have fouled Reece Staunton – Taylor couldn’t take advantage from the spot, down to Urwin’s heroics in saving his penalty.

Mike Calveley scored Chorley's opening goal (photo: DAVID AIREY/@dia_images)

Urwin continued to keep Chorley in the game in the opening 45 minutes, standing tall to keep out Rob Ramshaw’s shot at point blank range.

Spennymoor continued to ramp up the pressure after the restart, Urwin called upon once more to again keep out Ramshaw – this time with his head.

Chorley would halt the hosts’ momentum minutes later though, Carlton Ubaezuonu capitalising on a defensive error to then round Montgomery and fire into an empty net to make it 2-0.

The Moors, to their credit, continued to push for a way back into the game but struggled to create anything of note in the second-half and it was Chorley who went closer to bagging a third, Jack Hazlehurst having his shot cleared off the line by the head of Michael Ledger.