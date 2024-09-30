Special goal hits Magpies’ cup hopes
Isaac Fletcher stunning strike for Spennymoor Town ended Chorley’s hopes of another epic run in the FA Cup.
The third-round qualifying tie at Brewery Field appeared to be heading for a replay at Victory Park until Fletcher curled home a beauty from outside the area in the 65th minute.
Preece felt the contest was a tight affair and it required something special to separate the two sides.
"It was probably just crawling towards a stalemate or maybe towards the end of the game, they may have had to come out a little bit more because they would not have fancied a replay,” Preece told ChorleyFCTV.
"But we just didn’t get to that because of a great bit of quality.
"We know what his strength is cutting inside on that right foot and the one time we give him that little bit of time; it’s a great strike though and when you get beaten by a strike like that, there’s not a lot you can do especially in a game which was really tight.”