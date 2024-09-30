Special goal hits Magpies’ cup hopes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Magpies boss Andy Preece admitted his team were beaten on Saturday by a goal worthy of winning any cup tie.

Isaac Fletcher stunning strike for Spennymoor Town ended Chorley’s hopes of another epic run in the FA Cup.

​The third-round qualifying tie at Brewery Field appeared to be heading for a replay at Victory Park until Fletcher curled home a beauty from outside the area in the 65th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preece felt the contest was a tight affair and it required something special to separate the two sides.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

"It was probably just crawling towards a stalemate or maybe towards the end of the game, they may have had to come out a little bit more because they would not have fancied a replay,” Preece told ChorleyFCTV.

"But we just didn’t get to that because of a great bit of quality.

"We know what his strength is cutting inside on that right foot and the one time we give him that little bit of time; it’s a great strike though and when you get beaten by a strike like that, there’s not a lot you can do especially in a game which was really tight.”