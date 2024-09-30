Special goal hits Magpies’ cup hopes

By Craig Salmon
Published 30th Sep 2024, 13:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Magpies boss Andy Preece admitted his team were beaten on Saturday by a goal worthy of winning any cup tie.

Isaac Fletcher stunning strike for Spennymoor Town ended Chorley’s hopes of another epic run in the FA Cup.

​The third-round qualifying tie at Brewery Field appeared to be heading for a replay at Victory Park until Fletcher curled home a beauty from outside the area in the 65th minute.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Preece felt the contest was a tight affair and it required something special to separate the two sides.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey/dia_images)Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey/dia_images)
Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

"It was probably just crawling towards a stalemate or maybe towards the end of the game, they may have had to come out a little bit more because they would not have fancied a replay,” Preece told ChorleyFCTV.

"But we just didn’t get to that because of a great bit of quality.

"We know what his strength is cutting inside on that right foot and the one time we give him that little bit of time; it’s a great strike though and when you get beaten by a strike like that, there’s not a lot you can do especially in a game which was really tight.”

Related topics:MagpiesChorley