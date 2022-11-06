Southport's Jordan Archer hits target twice to sink Chorley in derby

It came after the Magpies had determinedly defended an interval lead gained by a superb Jon Ustabasi strike and had looked capable of holding on for victory.

The home side almost put down an early marker when Josh Wilson cleared off the line from ex-Magpie Marcus Carver.

But Chorley soon got a grip on the game and went ahead after 28 minutes. Taking a pass from Adam Blakeman, Ustabasi curled a delightful 25-yard shot beyond Southport keeper Tony McMillan.

Chorley manager Andy Preece (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Mike Calveley had a point-blank range header cleared off the Port line and just before the break McMillan tipped over a teasing Adam Blakeman free-kick.

Things could only improve for Southport and manager Liam Watson post-match frankly admitted to having had strong words with his players at half-time.

"We were second best,” he said. “It was a derby’and we had shown nothing.”

His side did improve in the second half and Archer ultimately delivered the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But both managers were agreed that the game turned on what happened a minute before Southport equalized.

Ex-Sandgrounder Jack Sampson was presented with a great chance to double Chorley’s lead from a free header but McMillan pulled off an ’unbelievable’ save which in the end proved decisive.

Archer’s leveller came when he headed home from a corner and it was another cross into the box on 80 minutes that enabled him to head what proved to be the winner.

“We had defended well with no Scott Leather on the pitch and coped with everything they had thrown at us,’ said Chorley manager Andy Preece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we didn’t deal with two balls into the box and it’s cost us the match. But just before that it should have been 2-0. Jack’s had a big chance from an excellent Billy Whitehouse cross and should really have scored. Games turn on moments like that.”

If there remained any doubts about McMillan’s contribution to Southport’s win, he excelled again in spreading himself to deny Calveley in the last minute and prevent Chorley gaining the point which their overall performance at least deserved