Southport star and former Magpies ace Marcus Carver has joined Hartlepool

The 28-year-old striker has been signed by Hartlepool United of League Two.

Carver, who has spent the past 18 months with Southport, made more than 150 appearances for the Magpies between 2016 and 2020.

His goals helped the club win promotion to the National League in 2019.

Marcus Carver during his Chorley days

However, the club's stay in fifth tier of English Football lasted only a season as they were relegated via a points-per-game ratio after the campaign was prematurely.

Born in Blackburn, Carver's career began at Accrington Stanley where he made 38 appearances.

His spell with Accy lasted five years and he went out on loan on several occasions before finally moving permanently to Victory Park.

In all competitions, Carver scored 21 times for the Sandgrounders, including a spectacular overhead kick to help Port knock Chorley out of the FA Cup this season.

Carver said: "If someone had said to me that at the age of 28, I would have another chance to play in the Football League, I would have laughed.

"This is an amazing opportunity for me and my family."