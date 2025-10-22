Southport 1, Chorley 1: Magpies pegged back by neighbours

Craig Hewitt scored his sixth goal of the season (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Chorley were denied all three points on Tuesday night as Southport’s Arthur Gnahoua cancelled out Craig Hewitt’s sixth goal of the season at Haig Avenue.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a lively first half, both sides struck once and pushed for a winner, but solid defending ensured it ended level.

Manager Andy Preece made several changes from the dramatic defeat at Buxton, giving Lucas Weaver his first start and recalling Tom Carr and Mark Ellis. Captain Matt Urwin was a late withdrawal due to illness with veteran goalkeeper Steven Drench coming in to replace him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chorley created the better early chances, with Carr cutting back for Mike Calveley, whose shot was blocked by Sam Minihan.

Henley and Carr also went close before Ellis produced a vital goal-line clearance to keep it goalless at the break.

The Magpies started the second half strongly, Hewitt smashing home a superb 30-yard strike that gave Chris Renshaw no chance.

However, Southport quickly hit back through Gnahoua, whose effort crashed in off the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southport almost snatched a winner when another long-range strike clipped the crossbar and rebounded dangerously, but Chorley held firm to claim a point.

Preece’s men return to home action this Saturday against newly promoted Welsh side Merthyr Town.

Chorley: Drench, Henley, Ellis, Pratt, Blakeman (Wilson 71'), Clarke (Lalkovic 81'), Calveley, Summerfield, Hewitt, Weaver (Ibbitson 66'), Carr. Unused: Moore, Nolan, Smith, Walker.