Southport 1, Chorley 1: Magpies pegged back by neighbours
After a lively first half, both sides struck once and pushed for a winner, but solid defending ensured it ended level.
Manager Andy Preece made several changes from the dramatic defeat at Buxton, giving Lucas Weaver his first start and recalling Tom Carr and Mark Ellis. Captain Matt Urwin was a late withdrawal due to illness with veteran goalkeeper Steven Drench coming in to replace him.
Chorley created the better early chances, with Carr cutting back for Mike Calveley, whose shot was blocked by Sam Minihan.
Henley and Carr also went close before Ellis produced a vital goal-line clearance to keep it goalless at the break.
The Magpies started the second half strongly, Hewitt smashing home a superb 30-yard strike that gave Chris Renshaw no chance.
However, Southport quickly hit back through Gnahoua, whose effort crashed in off the bar.
Southport almost snatched a winner when another long-range strike clipped the crossbar and rebounded dangerously, but Chorley held firm to claim a point.
Preece’s men return to home action this Saturday against newly promoted Welsh side Merthyr Town.
Chorley: Drench, Henley, Ellis, Pratt, Blakeman (Wilson 71'), Clarke (Lalkovic 81'), Calveley, Summerfield, Hewitt, Weaver (Ibbitson 66'), Carr. Unused: Moore, Nolan, Smith, Walker.